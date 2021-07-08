Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

Rioters spark fires in and around the US embassy compound in Baghdad

Two rockets were fired at the US embassy inside Baghdad's Green Zone overnight Wednesday, Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

The embassy's anti-rocket system diverted one of the rockets, said one of the sources, and the second rocket fell near the zone's perimeter.

Sirens were sounded in the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the sources told Reuters.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last January.

On Tuesday, an explosive-laden drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq. The drone reportedly targeted the US base on the airport grounds.

The incident came a day after a drone was intercepted and shot down near the US embassy in Baghdad.

Sources said the drone failed to reach the embassy compound. There were no injuries.

Last week, the US launched air strikes against three targets it said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

A day later, pro-Iranian militias fired several shells at a US base in eastern Syria's Al-Omar oil field, causing damage but no casualties.