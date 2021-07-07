Explosive-laden drone hits Iraqi airport

A drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives on Tuesday evening, Kurdish security sources said, according to Reuters.

The drone reportedly targeted the US base on the airport grounds. Sirens were blaring from the US consulate in the city, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the sources said.

Flights were suspended following the attacks, they added.

The Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but added that initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties.

The incident comes a day after a drone was intercepted and shot down near the US embassy in Baghdad.

Sources said the drone failed to reach the embassy compound. There were no injuries.

In a similar attack in April, Kurdish officials said that a drone targeted Erbil airport. While no casualties were reported in the attack, a building was damaged.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last January.

Last week, the US launched air strikes against three targets it said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

A day later, pro-Iranian militias fired several shells at a US base in eastern Syria's Al-Omar oil field, causing damage but no casualties.