10 more Surfside building collapse victims found in the rubble

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of Surfside collapse

On Wednesday, officials announced that crews had uncovered 10 more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed Surfside, Florida condo building.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah conveyed the news of the additional victims to family members in a private meeting Wednesday morning, reported the Associated Press.

The death toll is now 46.

The discovery of the 10 victims of the collapse was not unexpected with the speed of searching through the rubble increasing in the last few days after the demolition of the remaining section of the building on Sunday night.

Jadallah said that crews “did some significant removal of the pile… They were able to get down to various areas to inspect.”

He also stated the unfortunate news that no additional “pockets” had been discovered, areas that could potentially contain survivors that could be rescued.

He told family members not to lose hope. The search and rescue operation was still ongoing and had not yet transitioned into recovery work.

“We’re not there yet,” he said.

There have been no rescues from the rubble of the collapse since the first few hours after the disaster occurred on June 24.