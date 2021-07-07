Bahrain Crown Prince receives ambassador to Israel

Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Tuesday received the Gulf state's new ambassador to Israel, Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma, i24NEWS reported, citing the state-run Bahrain News Agency.

Prince Salman, who serves as prime minister and deputy supreme commander of the Bahrain Defense Force, congratulated al-Jalahmah on the royal decree issued by the king of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, officially appointing him to head the diplomatic mission.

Prince Salman wished al-Jalahmah success in his duties, according to the report, while "emphasizing the importance of furthering the Kingdom’s efforts to promote peace and tolerance in support of regional development and stability."

The event took place at King Hamad's Court, also known as Riffa Palace.

Al-Jalahmah was officially appointed to the role of ambassador to Israel last week. He serves as director of operations at Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry and was previously deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the United States from 2009 to 2013.

Bahrain is one of several Arab countries that agreed to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords that were initiated by the Trump administration in the US.

Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa recently congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a day after the new Israeli government was sworn in.

Recent reports indicated that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals.