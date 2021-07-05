Director of Israel's largest hospital infected with COVID

The director of Israel’s largest medical center has been infected with the coronavirus, hospital officials announced Monday.

In a statement released by a hospital spokesperson Monday morning, Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan said that its director, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, has tested positive for COVID.

The hospital’s statement said that Kreiss will continue his work from home, adding that no other hospital employees who came into contact with him tested positive.

“Prof. Kreiss will continue his work from home while in quarantine. The people around him were tested and found not to be infected.”

A total of 343 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

Israel currently has 2,597 active coronavirus cases; most of the new cases are of the Delta (Indian) variant.