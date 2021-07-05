Health Ministry: Percentage of positive coronavirus tests hits 0.7%

A total of 343 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

Israel currently has 2,597 active coronavirus cases; most of the new cases are of the Delta (Indian) variant.

Currently, 68 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, representing a sharp rise from the 58 hospitalized just two days ago. Thirty-five patients are in serious condition, of whom 17 are in critical condition and 16 are on ventilators.

On Monday, 49,074 coronavirus tests were conducted, and 0.7% of test results received were positive.

Also on Monday, 17,610 Israelis received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and another 3,054 received their second dose as well, raising the number of fully-vaccinated individuals to 5,177,756.