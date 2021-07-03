Nearly 2,400 active cases of coronavirus in Israel

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday evening reported that 323 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed nationally on Friday.

The new cases bring the country's total number of active cases to 2,398, 58 of which are hospitalized. Of those, 31 are in serious condition, up from 29 on Thursday. Seventeen of the patients are in critical condition, and 16 are on ventilators.

The Ministry also reported that 69,247 coronavirus tests were performed on Friday, and 0.5% of test results received were positive.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has remained unchanged throughout the week, standing at 6,429 since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 34.5% of Israelis aged 12-19 have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 24.1% of them have received the second dose as well.