Former Arab MK to be interrogated for incitement

Former MK Heba Yazbak, of the Balad party, will be interrogated on suspicion of inciting to crime, News 12 reported Sunday evening.

Yazbak's interrogation will be handled by Israel Police's special anti-corruption Lahav 433 unit.

The Balad party, the Lahav unit, and the Attorney General, have confirmed the details of the interrogation, Kikar Hashabbat added. According to the report, it is not yet known what Yazbak will be interrogated about.

Yazbak served as MK during three Knesset terms, losing her seat only in March 2020.

That month, she promised to "divest Israel of its Jewishness."

Earlier this year, Yazbak said that she does not stand for the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren, since according to her, "The Israeli government uses the Holocaust for political reasons and in order to justify the conquest of another nation."

"We don't stand for the Holocaust siren, since it is a universal crime and the Israeli government is trying to make it into a political-Israeli issue - and it's not," she said then, adding that the Holocaust is "a horrible crime, but what I'm trying to explain is that the Israeli government is trying to use this crime for political reasons, which will serve the State and the government."

Yazbak has come under fire for praising terrorists who murdered Israelis, including expressing regret over the elimination of terrorist Samir Kuntar, who smashed the skull of four-year-old Einat Haran in the Nahariya terror attack in 1979, and whom she called a "hero."