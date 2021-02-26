Heba Yazbak: I don't stand during memorial siren for Holocaust victims

MK Heba Yazbak (Joint Arab List) on Thursday said that she does not stand during the siren on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In an interview with Reshet 13, Yazbak said: "I obviously do not agree with where Ibtisam Mara'ana has been placed on the Labor party's list, as a Zionist party. I think she should be in a different spot."

Mara'ana, number 7 on the Labor list, came under fire earlier this month for posts on social media in which she declared she had ignored the two-minute siren on Memorial Day.

According to Yazbak, "The Israeli government uses the Holocaust for political reasons and in order to justify the conquest of another nation."

When asked if she stood silently during the memorial siren on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yazbak said, "The truth is that this is an important issue, and it's interesting that it came up. We don't stand for the Holocaust siren, since it is a universal crime and the Israeli government is trying to make it into a political-Israeli issue - and it's not."

She emphasized that the Holocaust is "a horrible crime, but what I'm trying to explain is that the Israeli government is trying to use this crime for political reasons, which will serve the State and the government."