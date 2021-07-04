'A naval battle is developing that is not in our favor'

An Israeli cargo ship was attacked Saturday afternoon in the northern Indian Ocean, as it journeyed towards the United Arab Emirates.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eliezer Marom, a former Navy commander, spoke with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal on 103fm: "We are waging a secret naval campaign against the Iranians, whose purpose was to hit Iranian tankers so that they would not pass through to Syria. We must continue to fight against the Iranians and we have many goals."

"The campaign is no longer secret and requires the Iranians to respond, so they are responding carefully without doing too much harm since they don't want an escalation. Therefore a naval campaign is developing that is not in our favor. We are not happy with this situation," he said.