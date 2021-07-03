Israeli-owned ship attacked in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was attacked Saturday afternoon in the northern Indian Ocean, as it journeyed towards the United Arab Emirates.

No one was injured.

On Saturday afternoon, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen, which is identified with Iran and Hezbollah, reported that a fire broke out on the ship following the attack.

Israel estimates that Iran is responsible for the attack.

According to Al Mayadeen, the ship which was attacked is the CSAV TYNDALL, and is owned in part by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

Following the attack, the ship continued its journey, dropping anchor in Dubai's Jebel Ali.