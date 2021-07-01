Number of new coronavirus cases tops 300

Israel's Health Ministry has reported that in the past day, 307 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across the country. Twenty-two of them were among travelers recently returned from abroad.

A total of 59,113 coronavirus tests were conducted around Israel, and 0.6% of them were positive.

In addition, 29 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, up from 24 on Wednesday. Of those, 18 are in critical condition and 17 on ventilators.

The towns Binyamina-Givat Ada, Kfar Saba, Kochav Ya'ir, and Tzofim, are considered "red," while Modi'in, Herzliya, Ramle, Tel Aviv-Jaffa and Pardes Hanna-Karkur, are considered "orange."

Israel now has 1,990 active cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 16,268 Israelis received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, along with 3,180 who received their second dose.