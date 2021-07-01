NIS 15m to upgrade Bennett home as premier's residence

The Prime Minister’s Residence, at the corner of Balfour and Smolenskin Streets in Jerusalem, is uniquely fitted out to serve as the home of the premier, featuring all the security provisions one would expect to find in such a residence.

The new Prime Minister, however, Naftali Bennett, has decided that he would rather remain in his Ra’anana home, at least during weekdays, which would enable his four school-age children to continue learning in the same educational institutions.

The cost to the State? Somewhere in the region of 15 million shekels, according to a report on Channel 13.

Extensive security upgrades would need to be installed at the Bennett family home in order to meet the Israel Security Agency’s stringent standards, with the work carried out by ISA (Shabak) employees. The work would include: digging down in order to install new infrastructure; building barriers to prevent vehicles from approaching the building; installing security cameras; and more.

In addition, the ISA and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office are already negotiating with several of Bennett’s current neighbors, with a view to renting a nearby apartment for the use of security guards. The neighbors in question are reportedly demanding around 35,000 shekels per month for the use of the apartment.