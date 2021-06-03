Bennett to continue to live in Ra'anana as PM

If the new government succeeds in being sworn-in, Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett does not plan on living at the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour St., Jerusalem despite serving as prime minister first.

Channel 12 News reported that Bennett will continue to live in his home in Ra'anana, which will be strictly secured by the Shin Bet Personal Security Unit.

The Prime Minister's official home on Balfour Street will serve Bennett as an official residence for meals, visits and meetings with leaders.

Bennett and his wife Gilat have four children: aged 9, 12, 14 and 16, and the Bennett family is not keen on changing their place of residence.

The Netanyahu has done the opposite, staying at the official residence during the week and returning to their family home in Caesarea on weekends.