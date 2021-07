We have entered into the three weeks "bein hameityzarim" - between the straits - in which we intensify our sadness over the destruction of the Holy Temple nearly 2000 years ago.

But more important than mourning in our day is redoubling our efforts to see to it that the Temple is rebuilt, soon in our days! The zealotry of Pinchas and the proud determination of the daughters of Tzelophchad are apt role models for our day.