Evyatar compromise signed

The compromise outline between the residents of the community of Evyatar in Samaria and the government was officially signed by Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo on Wednesday night.

According to the outline, the town will be evacuated from its residents until Friday at 4:00 p.m.

The contents of the buildings will be vacated by July 9 and it will be the responsibility of the Samaria Regional Council to lock the buildings after they are emptied.

Immediately after the evacuation of the outpost, the IDF will ensure the continuous presence of an Israeli force, to an extent and in a manner determined by the Commander-in-Chief of the Central Command.

The defense establishment will conduct a land survey as soon as possible, and at the same time a proposal in principle for an outline plan for the locality of Evyatar will be prepared.

If the land is declared to be state land, and subject to the completion of planning procedures and any other legal requirement, a yeshiva will be established and the yeshiva staff will be allowed to live there according to a special planning order.

Subsequently, subject to all approvals, a permanent civilian presence will be allowed at the site, the character of which will be determined by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Shomron Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.

The residents of the community of Evyatar on Tuesday night accepted the outline for normalization of the community.

The outline includes most of the details of the previous outline, with the significant change being that a yeshiva will be established in Evyatar only in a few months, after the end of the rapid survey procedure of the land and its declaration as state land, according to law.

The town of Evyatar was first established in April 2013 in memory of Evyatar Borovsky, who was killed in a terrorist attack at the nearby Tapuah junction.

The town was re-established by the Nahala and Emunim movements in response to the shooting attack that took place at Tapuah junction, in which Yehuda Guetta was critically injured and later died of his wounds.

The community is home to about 50 families, and has a nursery, a Torah study hall, roads and infrastructure.