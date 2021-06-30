Evyatar residents accept normalization outline

The residents of the community of Evyatar on Tuesday night accepted the outline for normalization of the community.

The outline includes most of the details of the previous outline, with the significant change being that a yeshiva will be established in Evyatar only in a few months, after the end of the rapid survey procedure of the land and its declaration as state land, according to law.

As a result, the residents will leave their homes by the end of the week. The houses will not be demolished, but will remain empty and a military force will monitor the site on a regular basis.

Nahala movement chairwoman Daniela Weiss said, "We made the right decision for the people of Israel and the Land of Israel. The strengths of the residents of Eyvatar radiate toward the Zionist atmosphere."

Following the publication by Kan 11 News earlier this week about the compromise talks being promoted by senior government officials for the evacuation of Evyatar, Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed reservations about the understandings.

Gantz opposes the establishment of a yeshiva in Evyatar as long as the status of the land has not yet been settled. Legally, it is not clear how the state can grant a permit for the establishment of the yeshiva, as long as the lands in the place have not been declared state lands.

Currently, the lands in the area are not defined as state lands - but are not defined as privately owned Palestinian Arab lands either. The Defense Minister added, "We want to prevent violence and not embarrass the government. But the solution will only be according to the law."