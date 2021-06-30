Rabbi Pinchas Korf, longtime educator, passes away at 86

Rabbi Pinchas Korf, a longtime mashpia (student mentor) at Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim Lubavitch at 770 and one of three mashpi'im appointed by the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Crown Heights, passed away Tuesday night, COLLIVE reported.

He was 86.

Born in Kharkov, Ukraine, Rabbi Korf, known affectionately as "Pinye," was one of the first students at the yeshiva set up after the war in the Pocking, Germany, DP camp. According to COLLIVE, he later studied under Rabbi Nissan Nemenov at the Tomchei Tmimim yeshiva in Brunoy, France, and then at Tomchei Tmimim in Montreal, Canada. Following that, he studied in the yeshiva at 770 Eastern Parkway.

Following his marriage to Chaya, Rabbi Korf found a job as a mashgiach (supervisor) in the yeshiva in Newark, New Jersey. That yeshiva, which has since relocated to Morristown, New Jersey. He later served in the same role in the yeshiva in Montreal.

Upon his move to Crown Heights, New York, he served as mashpia at the Oholei Torah yeshiva, and then at the Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim, COLLIVE added.

He was involved in outreach, and taught many classes in hasidisim in various religious neighborhoods in New York. On one occasion, he was attacked by a group of Satmar hasidim, who also viciously cut his beard.

Last year, Rabbi Korf fell ill with COVID-19, and though he recovered, his health had severely deteriorated.

Rabbi Korf is survived by his wife, their children, and two siblings.