Rise in percentage of positive coronavirus tests

A total of 293 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed Tuesday, Israel's Health Ministry data showed Wednesday morning.

There are currently 1,760 active cases around the country. Fifty coronavirus patients are hospitalized, and 24 are in serious condition. Of those 17 are in critical condition and 16 are on ventilators.

The number of dead from coronavirus, 6,429, has remained unchanged.

A total 67,895 coronavirus tests were performed Tuesday, and 0.5% of test results were positive, the Ministry added. Last week, 0.3% of tests came back positive, and earlier this week, 0.4% of tests were positive.

That same day, 16,321 Israelis received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3,435 received their second dose.