Health Ministry: 145 new coronavirus cases

A total of 145 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

The new diagnoses bring the total number of active cases to 1,254. Of those, 22 patients are in serious condition, 17 are in critical condition, and 16 are on ventilators.

On Sunday, 40,123 coronavirus tests were performed, and 0.4% of results received that day were positive.

Also on Sunday, 13,446 people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3,264 people - mostly adolescents ages 12-15 - received their second dose of the vaccine.

So far, Israel has 5,551,746 who received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 5,159,526 who received both doses.

Israel has seen 6,429 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.