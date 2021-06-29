Nearly 300 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in one day

A total of 283 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Monday, Health Ministry data showed.

The new diagnoses bring the total number of active cases nationwide to 1,537.

Currently, 45 patients are hospitalized, with 21 in serious condition, 16 in critical condition, and 14 on ventilators.

The number of deaths from coronavirus has remained stable, at 6,429.

On Monday, 67,926 coronavirus tests were performed, and 0.4% of test results received were positive.

Also on Monday, 14,314 Israelis received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and another 3,463 received their second dose.

So far, 5,163,037 Israelis have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, including 23.5% of those ages 10-19.