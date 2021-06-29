Bennett speaks to Egyptian President

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who congratulated him on assuming office.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues. They praised the peace agreement between the two countries, which was achieved under the aegis, and with the mediation, of the US and which has constituted a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East for over 40 years.

Bennett thanked Sisi for his country's important role in establishing stability, security and peace in the region, as well as on the Palestinian issue, with emphasis on its efforts to advance a solution on the issue of the captive and missing Israelis.

The Egyptian President underscored the need to establish the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of improving the civil and humanitarian situation of the residents of the Strip, and noted the need to resume the diplomatic process, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of advancing bilateral economic, commercial and civil cooperation.

The leaders agreed to schedule a meeting between them soon.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry earlier this month called on the new Israeli government to take “brave decisions” towards reaching a peace deal in the region.

He added that Egypt looks forward to working with the new Israeli government to push the Israeli-Palestinian Arab peace process and to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Egypt, which became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, mediated the ceasefire agreement that ended the recent round of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

There have not been any serious Israeli-PA peace talks in over a decade, though Sisi has in the past expressed a willingness to mediate such talks.

The Egyptian President has in the past urged Israelis and Palestinian Arabs to seize what he said was a "real opportunity" for peace and hailed his own country's peace deal with Israel. He repeated his call for a resumption of peace talks between Israel and the PA in September of 2018.