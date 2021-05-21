Egyptian President thanks Biden after Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday night thanked US President Joe Biden for his role in making an Egyptian initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza succeed, Reuters reported.

Sisi said he and Biden both saw the urgency of managing the conflict between all parties with diplomacy.

The ceasefire aimed at bringing an end to the latest escalation in Gaza went into effect at 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Before it began, Gaza terrorists fired several final salvos of rockets towards southern Israel.

One rocket directly hit a building in the Eshkol Regional Council, injuring a 53-year-old man who was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to hospital with light injuries.

Biden delivered remarks after the Israeli Cabinet approved the ceasefire in Gaza, in which he expressed gratitude to Sisi and senior Egyptian officials “for their critical role in this diplomacy”.

The US President also stressed Israel’s right to defend itself and said the US is committed to working with the United Nations and other international organizations to provide humanitarian support to Gaza.