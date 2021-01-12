Portugal's President tests positive for COVID-19

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for the coronavirus but has so far shown no symptoms, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The 72-year-old had a presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, as well as a meeting with health experts to discuss the details of a planned lockdown to be announced on Wednesday, but his office said he had already cancelled all his public appearances.

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa’s office said the president has already informed Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Health Minister Marta Temido of the situation.

The President will self-isolate at his official residence in Lisbon, the statement said.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Iran was hit particularly hard by the virus, with dozens of top officials having fallen ill. At least 30 lawmakers have tested positive in recent months and some have died.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.