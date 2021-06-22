Window of Jewish cemetery in Gelsenkirchen, Germany vandalized

The chapel of a Jewish cemetery in Gelsenkirchen, Germany was vandalized by unknown assailants who damaged the window, reported Die Welt newspaper.

On Thursday, police announced that someone or some people threw stones at the window. The window cracked. Splinters of glass fell inside the building.

It is not clear when the vandalism took place.

The State Security Department of the Criminal Police, which deals with hate crimes, has taken over the investigation.

It was stated by investigators that the stones were likely thrown between June 9 and June 16.

The Gelsenkirchen Jewish cemetery was previously vandalized in 2019, reported Deutsche Welle.

In that incident, occurring on the second last day of Hanukkah, vandals overturned more than 40 gravestones. They also sprayed some with blue paint.

A witness saw two people in dark, hooded clothes defacing the graves.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested nearby. The police said the men were far right extremists but gave no other details.