Report: Germany to ban flag of Hamas

All parties in Germany's coalition have agreed to ban the flag of the Hamas terrorist organization, Deutsche Welle reported on Sunday, citing the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The move follows several anti-Semitic incidents that occurred last month in Germany during anti-Israel rallies.

A proposal to ban the Hamas flag was originally put forward by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"We do not want the flags of terrorist organizations to be waved on German soil," said Thorsten Frei, the deputy parliamentary spokesperson for the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the CDU's coalition partner, raised constitutional concerns about the proposal but later backed the initiative.

"I'm very pleased that the SPD has joined our initiative. In doing so, we can send a clear signal to our Jewish citizens," Frei added, according to the Welt am Sonntag.

CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet had also called for the Hamas flag to be banned last month in response to antisemitic activities in Germany.

Deutsche Welle noted that synagogues were attacked, Israeli flags were burned and anti-Semitic slurs were used in cities across Germany in May during demonstrations against Israel's 11-day war against Hamas in Gaza.

In one of those incidents, a Jewish man was punched in the face and abused with anti-Semitic language while walking home in Berlin.

The German government has in the past taken similar actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Germany last year issued a federal order outlawing Hezbollah in the country, and also took enforcement measures under the provisions of the order.

The order prohibits any contact with members of the organization and does not differentiate between its various arms - military, political or social. According to the order, any use of the organization's symbols and the organization's assets in Germany, if any, would be banned.

Subsequent reports indicated that Germany received intelligence information from Israel that helped formulate the declaration that Hezbollah will be outlawed.

In May, German authorities outlawed three organizations accused of fundraising for Hezbollah.