German authorities outlaw organizations which aided Hezbollah

German authorities outlawed three organizations accused of fundraising for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, i24NEWS reports, noting the actions took place on Wednesday.

The bans against German Lebanese Family, People for Peace and Give Peace came into effect but had already been pronounced in mid-April.

German Police also conducted early morning raids at locations across seven German states, including Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Rhineland Palatinate, according to the report.

"Those who support terrorism will not be safe in Germany, regardless of the garb in which their supporters appear, they will not find a place of retreat in our country," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's spokesman said.

According to the Interior Ministry's assessment, the three banned groups collected donations for "martyr families" in Lebanon, including those who died fighting for Iran's Lebanese proxy.

Germany last year issued a federal order outlawing Hezbollah in the country, and also took enforcement measures under the provisions of the order.

The order prohibits any contact with members of the organization and does not differentiate between its various arms - military, political or social. According to the order, any use of the organization's symbols and the organization's assets in Germany, if any, would be banned.

Subsequent reports indicated that Germany received intelligence information from Israel that helped formulate the declaration that Hezbollah will be outlawed.

In the last year and a half, 17 countries have declared that they see all of Hezbollah's arms as a terrorist organization.

In March of 2019, the British government designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Last year, Britain's finance ministry added the entire Hezbollah organization to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.

In November of 2020, Slovenia joined the list of countries to blacklist Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

This past February, the Liguria Regional Council in Italy designated Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.

Last week, Austria amended its Symbols Act, which prohibits the use of the symbols of terrorist groups, and stipulated that all arms of Hezbollah are considered terrorist organizations.

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization but failed to blacklist the group’s political arm. There have been repeated calls on the body to declare all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization.