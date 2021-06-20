Students in Binyamina and Modi'in ordered to wear masks

After the mask ordinance was lifted last week, it was reported over the weekend that 46 children in Binyamina were suspected to have been infected with the "Indian variant" of Covid-19, and the Ministry of Health was investigating a connection to a family that had recently returned from abroad.

Following an increase in the number of diagnoses of students at the Asif school in Modi'in, the municipality decided to bring back the mask ordinance to the city's educational institutions. A similar decision was made in Binyamina.

Itai Weisberg, head of the Binyamina Givat Ada local council, spoke with Golan Yochpaz and Anat Davidov on 103FM and noted that "these are only students mainly in one grade. What is disturbing is that there has been a steep increase in the number of verified cases, of course the number can climb further."

"This is not a breakout from within the community, my assessment is that the outbreak came from abroad, and that it is related to the family of one of the students. We put 350 students in isolation to stop it on the spot," he concluded.