Obligation to wear masks indoors abolished as of Tuesday

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levi, has signed an order that officially abolishes the obligation to wear masks indoors.

Starting Tuesday, it will be mandatory to wear masks only in the following cases: unvaccinated guests and workers in welfare institutions, in health institutions for prolonged hospitalization and institutions for the elderly, people in isolation who are on the way to the place of isolation and people on flights.

The Ministry of Education has announced that students, teaching staff and education staff will also be exempt from wearing masks in closed buildings, including classrooms and teachers' rooms.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the removal of the coronavirus restrictions in the will be postponed for a month.

"We will have built up a very considerable wall of immunity around the whole of the population, and at that stage, on the basis of the evidence that I can see now, I’m confident that we will be able to go forward with the ... full opening," he told a news conference.