Jewish man makes history as first UAE athlete in Maccabiah Games

A Jewish athlete who has lived in Dubai since he was a child will make history when he becomes the first competitor from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to participate in the Maccabiah Games.

Yves Friedman, 42, is a Belgian citizen who has spent most of his life in Dubai. He will be part of the UAE team competing in the Maccabiah Games that are taking place July 12 to 26, 20222 in Ramat Gan, Israel, reported the Algemeiner.

The GCC compromises the states that make up the Arabian Peninsula, minus Yemen.

In February, 2021 the Jewish Council of the Emirates became a member of the Maccabi Europe association.

Friedman will be participating in the Games as part of the first delegation of the UAE Jewish community to participate in the event, nicknamed the “Jewish Olympics.”

On Monday, Bahrain’s non-resident Ambassador to Canada, Brazil, Mexico & Argentina Houda Nonoo congratulated Friedman on Twitter.

“Mazal tov and Mabrouk to Yves Friedman (of the UAE) who has become the first Maccabi athlete from the GCC! Wishing you the best of luck Yves!” she tweeted.

Nonoo, who is Jewish, previously served as the Bahraini Ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2013.