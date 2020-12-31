Former Bahraini ambassador: 2021 will be even more exciting

Former Bahraini Ambassador to the United States Houda Nonoo spoke with Arutz Sheva about the next steps in the Israel-Bahrain relationship following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

"While history was made this past year between Bahrain and Israel, in many ways, 2021 will be even more exciting as the impact of the Abraham Accords begins to come to fruition. At the core of this agreement, is the desire to create a Middle East that is built on peace and prosperity for us all. I believe that the growing partnerships between Bahrain and Israel will lead to sustainable peace in the region. Next year, we will see collaborations in the business, healthcare, education, and travel and tourism sectors which will further bring our leaders’ bold vision to reality," Nonoo said.



"2021 will also be an important year for the Jewish community of Bahrain as we plan to open our newly refurbished synagogue in the first quarter of the year. We embarked on the process of refurbishing the synagogue before the Abraham Accords were announced but now its significance has come to the fore, as we prepare to welcome many new Jewish tourists to visit us next year. This year also brought with it, the first hotel in the Kingdom – the Ritz Carlton in Manama – to offer kosher food and we’re working with many other hotels to offer kosher food in the new year. We look forward to welcoming you," she said.

Nonoo, who served as Ambassador to the US from 2008-2013, was the first Jew to be appointed an ambassador of Bahrain.