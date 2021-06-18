How will the new government affect Aliyah rate?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, discusses how in these rapidly changing times the gates to Aliyah are wide open.

The ‘new government’ along with other changes could enhance a highly significant increase in Aliyah rate.

Whatever it takes to get our Jewish brothers and sisters home is now on the table. The situation in the diaspora has gone from crucially important to dangerously urgent, according to Minskoff.

The gates are wide open now; COME HOME (before it’s too late).