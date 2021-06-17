Bahrain communicating with Israel's new government

Bahrain's minister of foreign affairs, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Wednesday that the kingdom is communicating with Israel's new government to learn about its policy on the efforts aiming to bring peace to the region with the “two-state solution”, Reuters reports.

The communications are "driven by the Kingdom’s approach which is based on understanding, dialog and cooperation among people," the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a day after the new government was sworn in.

“I offer congratulations to Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid on the formation of a new Government in Israel, and look forward to continuing efforts towards greater prosperity, stability and peace in the region,” he said.

Bennett thanked the Crown Prince for his warm wishes and added, “I look forward to working with you on expanding our cooperation in pursuit of advancing peace, prosperity and security for both our peoples."

Bahrain is one of several Arab countries that agreed to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords that were initiated by the Trump administration in the US.

Last week it was reported that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals.