Watch: Joe Biden snaps at CNN reporter questioning Putin meeting

US President Joe Biden lost his temper during a Wednesday press conference, exploding at a reporter who questioned his several hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As he was walking away, a CNN reporter asked, “Why are you so confident (Putin) will change his behavior, Mr. President?”

A clearly annoyed Biden, turned back.

“I’m not confident I’m going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time?” Biden snapped.

Biden walked back toward the reporter, holding a finger up.

“When did I say I was confident? I said….let’s get it straight….I said, ‘What will change their behaviour is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world,'” he said.

Biden added, “I’m not confident of anything. I’m just stating a fact.”

The reporter restated her question using specific examples of how Putin’s “past behaviour has not changed” and charging that the Russian leader had denied any wrongdoing in a post-meeting press conference.

She asked Biden, “How did that (constitute) a constructive meeting?”

Biden did not mince his words in response, saying “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

The President then turned his back and walked away.