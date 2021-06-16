Biden: Putin offered to 'help' against Iran

US President Joe Biden said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to work together on Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

At a press conference in Geneva, Biden said Putin raised the issues of Afghanistan and Iran and offered to "help" on both.

Biden met today, Wednesday, for three hours with Putin.

The two discussed ways to improve relations between the two countries that had deteriorated to the lowest point in many years.

Putin issued a statement after the talks saying, "The meeting with Biden was helpful. We agreed to renew the diplomatic channels between the powers."

In a statement to the media, he added that it was agreed that the ambassadors of the two countries would soon return to their diplomatic work.

Putin added that he heard from Biden why he called him a "killer" and claimed that the explanation he received was adequate to him.

The meeting was also attended by the foreign ministers of the two countries - Tony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov.