Nazi hate symbols spray painted on election signs in French village

Swastikas were spray painted on election signs in the village of Oulches in France over the weekend.

The small village of 400 people was reportedly shocked after discovering the tagged signs, which included the number “88” considered a neo-Nazi hate symbol and code for “Heil Hitler.”

The graffiti also included Celtic crosses.

All the signs were vandalized in red and blue spray paint except the signs for the far right Rassemblement National party.

Oulches Mayor Claude Mériot said that the vandals were not from the town but a group who had come to the village in the Indre region of central France for a party.

“The alleged perpetrators are part of a group from outside the village who rented the village hall to have a party,” he told Europe 1.

“Neighbours even heard Nazi salutes during the evening from these people, some of whom were quite drunk,” he added.

Mériot was “outraged” and told AFP on Sunday that he plans on filing a complaint.

Last week, two Jewish communities in southern France received letters threatening terror attacks. The mayor of one of the towns also received a death threat.