Two French Jewish communities and mayor receive death threats

Two Jewish communities in southern France were sent threatening anti-Semitic letters this week. A letter was also sent to the mayor of one of the cities.

The incidents are under investigation by police.

On Wednesday, a handwritten letter was sent to the mayor of Béziers who is known for his good relationship with the local Jewish community. The letter threatened the synagogue as well as Mayor Robert Ménard and his wife who is a deputy. The writer of the letter said he wanted to do “more carnage than the Bataclan,” reported Good Word News.

In November 2015, a mass shooting and hostage taking took place at the Bataclan theater in Paris, part of a series of coordinated terrorist attacks. The terrorists killed 90 people in the theater and injured many more.

Ménard posted the letter targeting the Jewish community and containing death threats against him and his wife to social media.

“This is the threat letter received yesterday morning at the Béziers synagogue. This is what it costs right-wing elected officials to always stand alongside the Jewish community in the face of anti-Semitism. The Jewish community of Béziers, Emmanuelle and I filed a complaint,” he tweeted.

In the letter, the author called Jews “parasites” and a “cancer of humanity.”

“I am very armed,” he wrote, stating that he had purchased “two Kalashnikovs” and ammunition "expressly for you.”

He continued, “I will wait until the synagogues are full of vermin, so I do more carnage than the Bataclan.”

He said that he would see his “dear friend Ménard, his wife, his advisers” and he would “empty his magazine” at them.”

He signed his letter, “See you soon, friends.”

France Bleu reported that the synagogues in Béziers and La Grande-Motte were also sent similar threatening letters this week.

In an interview with local media, the head of the Jewish community in Béziers Maurice Abitbol said that he had never before received a letter as “violent and explicit.”

He added that the letter was signed and addressed by a person “in the region.”

He thanked the “the police, the prefecture (and) also the religious leaders of the Muslim and Christian communities for the support provided in recent hours.”