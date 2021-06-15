Jerusalem Flag March begins with thousands of marchers

The Jerusalem Flag March began Tuesday afternoon with an estimated 5,000 participants, according to police.

The march, which traditionally held every year on Jerusalem Day to celebrate the liberation and reunification of Israel's capital, was postponed twice in the last two months amid Arab riots and Hamas rocket attacks.

Security personnel are deployed along the entire length of the march route, with undercover police officers patrolling the area as well. Security will be especially tight around the Old City’s Damascus Gate. Over 2,000 police officers have been deployed to secure the event.

Participants will march to the Old City and conclude the festivities at the Western Wall.

The Hamas terrorist organization has warned Israel not to go ahead with the march,

On Monday, the IDF deployed additional Iron Dome missile defense batteries ahead of the Jerusalem Flag March.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) said Monday afternoon that the Jerusalem Flag March would take place in Jerusalem tomorrow in accordance with the outline approved by the police.

"The flag march will take place, this is the plan," Bar-Lev said at the beginning of the Labor Party meeting. As for Hamas' threats to launch rockets if the march is held, Bar-Lev mentioned that "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel. In a democracy it is permissible and important to demonstrate as long as it is according to the law and in our case according to the rules set by the police and that is how we will act."





