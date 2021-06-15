Tucson, AZ Jewish community rallies against anti-Semitism

The Jewish community in Tucson, Arizona gathered on Sunday evening for a candlelight march against anti-Semitism.

The purpose of the evening rally was to show solidarity in the face of recent incidents of anti-Semitism which have targeted the city’s community of approximately 25,000 Jews.

In May, the glass doors of Congregation Chaverim was smashed with a “small boulder.” The small synagogue had already been struggling financially due to the pandemic and was not able to afford a security system. They were left with both glass panes of their front door broken.

On June 8, the Tucson Chabad center’s front door was vandalized with a swastika and an anti-Semitic phrase in two separate incidents over a two day period. Chabad on River is one of five Chabad centres in Southern Arizona.

The march began at the Chabad on River and ended at the Holocaust Memorial at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.

The rally included speeches by religious leaders in the community as well as State Rep. Alma Hernandez, who is Jewish, reported KGUN 9.