Synagogue door smashed with "small boulder" in Tucson, Arizona

A Tucson, Arizona synagogue’s door was smashed with a “small boulder” earlier this week.

The rock left a visible hole in the glass door of Congregation Chaverim.

According to the Tucson Police Department the vandalism was discovered at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and occurred some time after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez, who is a member of the synagogue, tweeted a photo of the damaged door with a crying face emoji and the hashtags #Antisemitism.

“I’m a complete mess in tears as I write this. I just got off the phone with my Rabbi our synagogue was vandalized someone (threw) a rock at our glass door. This was NOT (an) accident! I feel numb. This is in #tucson Send prayers our way. It's just the beginning,” she wrote.

When asked under her post if the synagogue had a surveillance system, she replied, “If we could afford it we would definitely have done it long ago... with families not coming anymore and more and more young people not being willing to pay dues, it makes it very difficult for us as a small synagogue.”