MK Eicher: 'Bennett is a secretary, Lapid and Liberman are the rulers'

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) on Monday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, claiming that he is "a government secretary, no more than that."

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Eichler said, "The sun rose this morning, we're surprised. The only thing that unites this government is hatred."

He added that MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) "will rule by force, he'll oppress all the citizens. Bennett is the government's secretary, [Alternate Prime Minister Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Liberman are the rulers."

Regarding the possibility of bringing down the government, Eichler said, "I actually trust the Arabs. They understood that they were fooled in the agreement regarding the Negev, which is why [MK Saeed] Alkharumi (United Arab List) abstained yesterday. If you destroy their homes, they will bring down the government."

Eichler also said that the government is not about to fall because of the opposition: "Governments fall because of internal issues. The Reformists have invested tens of millions of shekels in protests, in enlisting the courts, in order to bring down [former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. I will respect Netanyahu's request and not the mention internal factors which caused us to fall. We will concentrate on the fall of the government."