Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday expressed hope that the haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, will not re-enter the government anytime soon.

Speaking at a party meeting Monday, Liberman said: "With G-d's help, I hope Shas and United Torah Judaism spend many years in the opposition, not taking revenge and not complaining."

He added: "I have no interest in harming their lives, but I am also not willing for them to harm my life."

"I believe in 'live and let live.' We will work with all our might to push the core curriculum, so that in the haredi sector, they will be able to study for the matriculation exam, and not be a burden on Israeli society.

"For nearly three years we've walked in the desert. We fought this determined battle, and to use a metaphor, to conquer a fortified goal such as the Balfour Residence is like conquering the Bastille. We really did conquer the Bastille.

"It bothers me that the government is bloated, and the Norwegian Law [bothers me], but there is no ideal situation."

Regarding Iran, Liberman added, "The balance of power between Israel and Iran has never been as problematic as that which [former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has left in his wake."