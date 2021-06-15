Avi Dichter, former Shabak director, says he intends to run for prime minister

MK Avi Dichter (Likud) on Tuesday morning said he intends to run for Likud leadership and the premiership.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Dichter, a former Shabak (Israel Security Agency) director, said: "I intend to run to lead Likud, and from there to run for prime minister."

On the subject of the time former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent bringing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett up-to-date and briefing him on the job, Dichter said: "It's very hard to say that half an hour of working together is enough, but I leave that to Netanyahu and Bennett."

Though Netanyahu, who now heads the Knesset's opposition, has pushed to hold early primaries, several senior Likud members, including MKs Yisrael Katz, Haim Katz, Nir Barkat, David Bitan, and Yuli Edelstein - have opposed him.

According to Kan 11, MK Yisrael Katz said in closed talks: "I intend to insist on this, the primaries will not be brought forward. We will not engage in civil wars now, matters within the Likud will wait."