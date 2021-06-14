Senior Likud members oppose Netanyahu plan

Senior Likud members oppose Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's push to move up the party's leadership primaries

Kan 11 reported that MK Yisrael Katz said in closed talks: "I intend to insist on this, the primaries will not be brought forward. We will not engage in civil wars now, matters within the Likud will wait."

Apart from Katz, Haim Katz, Yuli Edelstein, Nir Barkat, David Bitan and others also strongly oppose the early primaries.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu today held the first meeting of the leaders of the opposition to the current government, which included the leaders of the right-wing parties, but not the members of the Joint List. "I see the weaknesses in this government," Netanyahu said. "It can be overthrown provided we act together and with iron discipline. If we clash within, we will not accomplish it." The opposition leader asked the right-wing leaders to put aside the differences between them.