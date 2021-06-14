Brooklyn Jewish man robbed, has kippah stolen by three men on motorcycles

A Jewish man was robbed and assaulted in Brooklyn, New York by three men on motorcycles who grabbed his kippah while threatening him with anti-Jewish slurs.

The anti-Semitic mugging took place in the Williamsburg area at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Graham Avenue on the afternoon of June 2, police stated on Friday.

According to the New York Post, the three assailants approached the 21-year old Jewish man. They made anti-Semitic statements while demanding he hand over his money.

When the victim tried to call 911 the bikers grabbed his kippah and rode off down Manhattan Avenue.

“Three males on motorcycles approached a male, made anti-Semitic statements, demanded his money and, as the victim tried to (call) 911, an individual removed his yarmulke,” tweeted the NYPD Hate Crimes account.

The assailants have not yet been apprehended, stated the NYPD.

The attack is the latest in a rash of anti-Semitic incidents that have taken place in Brooklyn.

On Thursday morning, a Jewish man was verbally assaulted by an individual yelling anti-Semitic slurs in front of a Darchai Menachem Yeshiva in East Flatblush.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man violently trashed a Flatbush kosher restaurant and later assaulted a Jewish man standing outside.