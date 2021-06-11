Jewish man threatened with anti-Semitic slurs outside NYC yeshiva

A Jewish man was verbally assaulted by a man yelling anti-Semitic slurs in front of a Brooklyn, New York yeshiva on Thursday.

The incident took place outside the Darchai Menachem Yeshiva in East Flatblush at 10:19 a.m.

Security footage of the suspect can be seen in a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers, who are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information.

The assailant is wanted for aggravated harassment.

The 30-year old victim was accosted by the assailant with verbal threats but was not injured, reported The Yeshiva World.

According to police, the suspect was caught on video walking along Rutland Road toward Brooklyn Avenue.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation.

Flatbush, with its large Jewish population, has been victimized by a string of anti-Semitic incidents recently. On Wednesday afternoon, a man charged into a local kosher restaurant and violently ransacked tables and chairs, before chasing a patron outside and assaulting him.