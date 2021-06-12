Bennett's schedule for Sunday set

The schedule for the expected inauguration of the new government on Sunday has been made available.

Parties in the incoming coalition will meet in the Yamina party's room in the Knesset at 2:00p.m., after which they will hold separate meetings at 3:15p.m.

The Knesset plenum will meet at 4:00p.m., to be followed by a toast to be held in the Chagall State Hall with the Speaker of the Knesset-elect.



At 9:00p.m., there will be a celebratory meeting of the incoming government on the occasion of the formation of the 36th Government of Israel, held in the Jerusalem Hall in the Knesset.

Statements will be delivered at the beginning of the meeting by the Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett (Yamina) and the Alternate Prime Minister-designate Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).