Akko lynch victim spends Shabbat at home

Elad Barzilai, the teacher from Akko (Acre) who suffered very serious injuries in an Arab lynching, has been transferred to Loewenstein Rehabilitation Hospital, and was allowed home for Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath).

Barzilai's condition is improving from day to day, and he is communicating with his family using various means, and is able to say a few words. However, he is still unable to hold a conversation.

"We received permission to bring him home for a weekend vacation, and to bring him back on Sunday. He will remain at the Loewenstein Hospital throughout the week to receive continued treatment and rehabilitation of his various abilities," Barzilai's wife Yael said.

"I thank our amazing community in Akko, which is always there to help us, thank you to the community in Ra'anana, which has joined the efforts, thank you to everyone who is worried and praying.

"Please continue praying, and with G-d's help we will continue to see progress."

Exactly one month ago, on May 12, Barzilai, 37, was assaulted by a number of Arab rioters in his home town of Akko, in northern Israel. He was rushed in critical condition to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, suffering from head injuries. At the hospital, he underwent two operations, one of them lasting seven hours.

Earlier this week, after Barzilai's condition improved, he was released from the Galilee Medical Center and admitted to the Loewenstein rehabilitation center in the city of Ra’anana in central Israel.