Man brutally beaten by Arab lynch mob released from hospital

An Israeli Jewish man who was nearly beaten to death by an Arab mob in northern Israel has been released from the hospital.

Almost one month ago, 37-year-old Elad Barzilai was assaulted by a number of Arab rioters in his home town of Acre (Akko).

Barzilai was rushed in critical condition to The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, suffering from head injuries.

Doctors at the Galilee Medical Center performed an emergency operation on Barzilai, before transferring him to the hospital’s neurosurgery intensive care unit.

Two weeks after his arrival, Barzilai’s condition had improved sufficiently for him to be disconnected from the ventilator and to be transferred out of the intensive care unit.

Afterwards, Barzilai underwent a second surgical operation, lasting some seven hours.

During his final days in the hospital, doctors reported encouraging improvements in Barzilai’s condition, leading to his release Tuesday.

Following his discharge from the hospital, Barzilai was admitted to the Loewenstein rehabilitation center in Ra’anana in central Israel.