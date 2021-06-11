BBC removes journalist who tweeted "Hitler was right"

A BBC journalist who tweeted “Hitler was right” is no longer working for the UK national broadcaster after the findings of an internal probe, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

Tala Halawa was the “Palestine Specialist” for BBC monitoring.

In 2014, she tweeted that “Israel is more Nazi than Hitler.”

She added “IDF go to hell” alongside the hashtags #HitlerWasRight and #PrayForGaza.

The offensive tweet was written three years before Halawa joined the BBC in 2017.

In May, the tweet was brought to the attention of the BBC. They launched an investigation.

A source working in a senior position at the BBC told the Jewish Chronicle on Friday that Halawa was no longer working there.

Other offensive tweets by Halawa were also unearthed, according to Honest Reporting.

In one tweet, Halawa shared an image “Solution for Israeli-Palestine Conflict: Relocate Israel into United States” that featured Israel located in the middle of the United States.

There were also posts that invoked modern variations of the blood libel, including one where Halawa wrote, "#Zionists can't get enough of our blood."

She also mocked anti-Semitism in another tweet as "melodrama."

